Dr. Shelley McCormack, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Shelley McCormack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. McCormack works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kern Medical Center
    1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kern Medical Center
    9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-2200
  3. 3
    1111 Columbus St Ste 1000, Bakersfield, CA 93305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-6539

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Shelley McCormack, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1275920431
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
