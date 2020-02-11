See All General Surgeons in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Shelley Marks, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shelley Marks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Marks works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Center
    795 El Camino Real # 3, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-2985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sequoia Hospital
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 11, 2020
    Dr. Marks is really great: before the operation, she took the time to describe me in detail why I needed the operation, what are the expected outcomes, and so on. She came to talk to me before the surgery and gave a report back to my husband afterwards. She was careful during the post-op checkup as well. I am very happy with the experience and recovery, and felt I was in good hands all the time. Thanks Dr. Marks!
    Dilek Zeynep Hakkani-Tur — Feb 11, 2020
    About Dr. Shelley Marks, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043325285
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shelley Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marks works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marks’s profile.

    Dr. Marks has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

