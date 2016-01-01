Overview

Dr. Shelley Kramer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kramer works at Charles River Medical Assocs in Westborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.