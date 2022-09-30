See All Podiatrists in Broken Arrow, OK
Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. 

Dr. Hogue works at Restoration Foot and Ankle PLLC in Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Restoration Foot & Ankle Pllc
    800 W Boise Cir Ste 150, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 274-1557
  2. 2
    Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
    1000 W Boise Cir, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 274-1557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hogue?

    Sep 30, 2022
    I always get in pretty quick.She asks questions,checks,and doctors my feet,and is very nice.She also said if I have any emergency with my feet they will get me in within 24 hours.
    Barbara McElmurry — Sep 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hogue to family and friends

    Dr. Hogue's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hogue

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM.

    About Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215197280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hogue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hogue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hogue works at Restoration Foot and Ankle PLLC in Broken Arrow, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hogue’s profile.

    Dr. Hogue has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shelley Hogue, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.