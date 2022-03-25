Overview

Dr. Shelley Halper, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Halper works at Dermatology Associates of La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.