Dr. Shelley Halper, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Shelley Halper, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Halper works at Dermatology Associates of La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates of La Grange
    5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 430A, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Health Net
    HealthLink
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr. Halper and Nelly are so knowledgeable, kind and encouraging. I feel confident with their care. Stevie at the CALL CENTER was so kind and thoughtful. She understood that I needed medical attention and let me know when a cancellation was called in - during our phone call!!! THIS courtesy, patience and professionalism is so rare these days, that I hope that Stevie gets this message and that it will make a difference in our world. Thank you!
    Susan B. — Mar 25, 2022
    About Dr. Shelley Halper, MD

    Dermatology
    36 years of experience
    English
    1922034065
    Education & Certifications

    The University of Chicago|University Of Chicago
    HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shelley Halper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halper is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Halper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Halper works at Dermatology Associates of La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL. View the full address on Dr. Halper's profile.

    Dr. Halper has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halper on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Halper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

