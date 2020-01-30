Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelley Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelley Franklin, MD is a Dermatologist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Franklin works at
Locations
Heritage Medical Associates1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 255-2077Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Multiple1909 Mallory Ln Ste 300, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 503-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?
Dr. Franklin is an amazing doctor and person. I have only known her from a few visits over the years if mole removal,etc. but recently sent my husband there to have a skin patch checked out. Beyond our wildest imagination we would’ve never guessed it was stage 4 bowel cancer. She referred us to oncologist and has checked in made suggestions and talked with us even after it is out of her hands. I have never had a doctor call us from their cell phone while at their kids carline before. She truly cares and is an amazing, positive person. Would recommend her 100,000 percent to anyone.
About Dr. Shelley Franklin, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1558360347
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin works at
Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.