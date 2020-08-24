See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Roswell, GA
Dr. Shelley Dunson-Allen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shelley Dunson-Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Dunson-Allen works at NORTH FULTON ANESTHESIA ASSOC in Roswell, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA and Dunwoody, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
    3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 670-6170
    Providence Womens Healthcare
    4395 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 130, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 670-6170
    Providence Womens Healthcare
    1300 Upper Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 670-6170
    Providence Womens Healthcare
    1829 Independence Sq Ste 1, Dunwoody, GA 30338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 670-6170
    Piety Pediatrics PC
    4035 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 670-6170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Aug 24, 2020
    Dr. Dunson-Allen has been my doctor for 16 years now, and I have always received the best of care. Past surgery couldn't have gone better. She really takes the time to listen and address your concerns, and the staff is excellent. Always a good experience. Thank you Dr. Dunson-Allen!
    — Aug 24, 2020
