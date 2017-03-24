Dr. Shelley Driesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Driesman, MD
Overview
Dr. Shelley Driesman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Driesman works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Surgeons Of Greater Bridgeport PC2371 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 692-2557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Driesman?
She is wonderful! She sees so many patients in her office that I understand that she has to be quick but she always takes time to clearly answer any weird eye questions I have. She's very nice and has the most important skill a doctor needs, she's a good detective that pieced together symptoms I mentioned with things in my chart that I would never have thought of and she figured out what was wrong with my eyes. I can't recommend her enough, or any of the other doctors in her Fairfield office
About Dr. Shelley Driesman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1861509994
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driesman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driesman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driesman works at
Dr. Driesman speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Driesman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.