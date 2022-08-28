See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Shelley Cathcart, MD

Dermatology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shelley Cathcart, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Cathcart works at Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates
    3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-1050
  2. 2
    Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.
    155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 439-1901
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Shelley Cathcart, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    NPI Number
    • 1679774269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shelley Cathcart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cathcart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cathcart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cathcart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cathcart has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cathcart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cathcart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cathcart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cathcart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cathcart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

