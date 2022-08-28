Dr. Shelley Cathcart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cathcart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Cathcart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelley Cathcart, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Cathcart works at
Locations
-
1
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-1050
-
2
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 439-1901Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cathcart?
Friendly and very professional
About Dr. Shelley Cathcart, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1679774269
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cathcart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cathcart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cathcart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cathcart works at
Dr. Cathcart has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cathcart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cathcart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cathcart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cathcart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cathcart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.