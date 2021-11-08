Overview

Dr. Shelley Blackburn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Blackburn works at Rivers Edge Family Medicine in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.