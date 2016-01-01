See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Grand Terrace, CA
Dr. Shellee Lazar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Shellee Lazar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Terrace, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.

Dr. Lazar works at Riverside SB County Indian Hlth in Grand Terrace, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA and Highland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Manuel
    11980 MOUNT VERNON AVE, Grand Terrace, CA 92313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 864-1097
    Apex OB/GYN
    1515 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 929-8400
    4240 Highland Ave Ste B, Highland, CA 92346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 864-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hemet Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. Shellee Lazar, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093806382
    Education & Certifications

    • Glendale Adventist Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Loma Linda University,Riverside
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shellee Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

