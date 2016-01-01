Overview

Dr. Shellee Lazar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Terrace, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.



Dr. Lazar works at Riverside SB County Indian Hlth in Grand Terrace, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA and Highland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.