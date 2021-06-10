Dr. Shelini Sooklal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sooklal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelini Sooklal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shelini Sooklal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of the West Indies - Trinidad, West Indies and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Campus201 16th Ave, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3000
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Kaiser Permanente
Skilled at what she does. Clear communication. Ready to answer questions.
About Dr. Shelini Sooklal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1346516374
- Advanced Endoscopy Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Easton Hosp-Hahnemann U
- University of the West Indies - Trinidad, West Indies
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sooklal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sooklal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sooklal has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sooklal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sooklal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sooklal.
