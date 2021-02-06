Dr. Sheli Milam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheli Milam, MD
Dr. Sheli Milam, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Ocean Springs, MS. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
The Islands1001 N Halstead Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (228) 205-3854Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Easy to talk with, She listens and is very kind.
About Dr. Sheli Milam, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Milam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milam has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam.
