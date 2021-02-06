Overview

Dr. Sheli Milam, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Ocean Springs, MS. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Milam works at The Islands in Ocean Springs, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.