Overview

Dr. Sheley Revis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Revis works at Novant Health University City Internal Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.