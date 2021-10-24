Dr. Sheldon Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Wasserman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Wasserman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Dr. Wasserman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Complex Spine and Neurological Surgery PC421 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-4418
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasserman?
Dr. Wasserman is very intelligent, caring and extremely polite. Many years of experience and his office and staff are great. 5 Stars All Around ??????????
About Dr. Sheldon Wasserman, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1255345625
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasserman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasserman works at
Dr. Wasserman speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.