Overview

Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Solomon works at Arthritis Rheumtc/Back Dis Assc in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.