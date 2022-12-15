Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
Burlington County Hand Associates3201 Route 38 Ste 103, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 235-0001
South Jersey Gastrointestinal2301 E Evesham Rd Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005
Arthritis Rheumatic and Back Dise239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 3, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 424-5005
Arthritis & Rheumatic Disease Assoc.2309 E Evesham Rd Ste 101, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the front desk, the nursing staff, to Michael, the Medical Assistant, to the Phlebotomist, and finally Dr. Solomon. Everyone takes their time with you, everything is explained, and you are treated like a patient should be treated. Dr. Solomon is one of the few doctors who actually takes time to listen to you and explain your condition(s).
About Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1699712810
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Hahnemann Hospital
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
