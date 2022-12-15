See All Rheumatologists in Mount Laurel, NJ
Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD

Rheumatology
Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Dr. Solomon works at Arthritis Rheumtc/Back Dis Assc in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Burlington County Hand Associates
    3201 Route 38 Ste 103, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 235-0001
    South Jersey Gastrointestinal
    2301 E Evesham Rd Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005
    Arthritis Rheumatic and Back Dise
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 3, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005
    Arthritis & Rheumatic Disease Assoc.
    2309 E Evesham Rd Ste 101, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Psoriatic Arthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 15, 2022
    From the front desk, the nursing staff, to Michael, the Medical Assistant, to the Phlebotomist, and finally Dr. Solomon. Everyone takes their time with you, everything is explained, and you are treated like a patient should be treated. Dr. Solomon is one of the few doctors who actually takes time to listen to you and explain your condition(s).
    About Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1699712810
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago
    • Hahnemann Hospital
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheldon Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

