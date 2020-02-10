Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. Shore works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Consultants of Georgia PC275 Collier Rd NW Ste 290, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-3300
-
2
Medlock Bridge Dialysis10680 Medlock Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 622-2167
-
3
Internal Medicine Associates of Rockdale PC1301 WELLBROOK CIR NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (678) 750-0899
-
4
Atlanta Dialysis567 North Ave NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 853-1662
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shore?
Based on my research & asking other doctors I chose Dr Sheldon Shore as my kidney specialist. He is very thorough, focused on my kidney disease, then my overall health. He cares. Will aka Doug Hembree Midtown Atl 30309
About Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588647697
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shore works at
Dr. Shore has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.