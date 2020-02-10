Overview

Dr. Sheldon Shore, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Shore works at Nephrology Consultants Of GA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.