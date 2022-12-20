Overview

Dr. Sheldon Sebastian, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Sebastian works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Folliculitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.