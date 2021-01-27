Dr. Sheldon Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Rosenthal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with NY Med Coll
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
-
1
Sheldon A. Rosenthal M.d. P.c.359 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 821-3200
- 2 110 E 87th St Apt 10A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (718) 821-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital Blue Cross
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Rosenthal was my father dr in early 90s, and he take care of him very well, idont have any complaints at all. Now he my dr and don't have anything bad to say about him, he are great dr and very friendly, iknow dr Rosenthal for 30 year ,and I'm very grateful to dr Rosenthal been my dr.
About Dr. Sheldon Rosenthal, MD
- Urology
- English, Italian
- 1699845347
Education & Certifications
- NY Med Coll
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenthal speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.