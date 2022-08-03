Dr. Sheldon Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Rosen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been struggling with cyclic vomiting syndrome for 4 years now and every doctor would ignore me when I brought up that I believed CVS was the cause for his vomiting. Dr. Rosen was the first doctor to take the time (an hour long appt) to listen to us. He was kind, thorough, and very knowledgeable and gave us hope for the first time in 4 years.
About Dr. Sheldon Rosen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1487707196
Education & Certifications
- U Oxford/U Wash
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Hc Moffitt-U Calif
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.