Overview

Dr. Sheldon Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Northwest Urology Associates, PLC in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.