Dr. Sheldon Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
Northwest Urology Associates Plc.14674 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 210, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 546-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Roberts since shortly after he arrived in the Valley. After going through 3 urologists since 1999 I decided to try Dr Roberts and NEVER looked back. Since around 2003-04(?) He has performed numerous procedures in the office and is in/out quickly without pain! He spends as much time as necessary to answer questions. He performed a TURP with an overnight stay and the results were Exceptional with very minimum bleeding. I have been to Scottsdale Mayo but Dr Roberts is simply the Best as far as I'm concerned. He now has a PA named Tiffany who is also very through and answers all questions. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Roberts!
About Dr. Sheldon Roberts, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dudley P Allen Surgery Scholar
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
