Dr. Sheldon Regenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Regenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Regenbaum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Regenbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Physicians of South Florida1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 833-8893
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Regenbaum?
Dr Reganbaum, is knowledgeable, personable and especially caring. Staff at both office and surgery center are fantastic. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sheldon Regenbaum, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1134126014
Education & Certifications
- Metro Hlth Ctr-Cwr Med Sch
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regenbaum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Regenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Regenbaum works at
Dr. Regenbaum has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Regenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Regenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.