Dr. Sheldon Ramai, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheldon Ramai, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Fellowship from the Academy of General Dentistry|Fellowship from The Academy of Oral Implantology
Neibauer Dental Care5630 PLANK RD, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 203-2684Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Not much done with a check of implant. Scheduled replacement for June, 2022
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1073683264
- Fellowship from the Academy of General Dentistry|Fellowship from The Academy of Oral Implantology
- University of Maryland / Baltimore College of Dental Surgery|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus|VCU
Dr. Ramai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramai.
