Overview

Dr. Sheldon Ramai, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Fellowship from the Academy of General Dentistry|Fellowship from The Academy of Oral Implantology



Dr. Ramai works at Neibauer - Harrison Crossing in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.