Overview

Dr. Sheldon Pike, MD is an Urology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Pike works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Gonorrhea Infections and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.