Dr. Sheldon Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Paul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Paul works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Health Associates517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 438-4692
-
2
Kidney Specialists of Southern Nv-s Lola330 S Lola Ln Ste 200, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (702) 877-1887
-
3
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada (WHASN)6250 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 438-4692Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada3930 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 438-4692
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
I have used this doctor’s office for several years. Appointments have always been on time and the P.A.s are excellent.
About Dr. Sheldon Paul, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1629031117
Education & Certifications
- Acog
- University of Nevada School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.