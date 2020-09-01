Overview

Dr. Sheldon Paul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Paul works at Womens Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV and North Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.