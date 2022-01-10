Dr. Sheldon Oberfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Oberfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Oberfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Foundation Urological Institute6770 Mayfield Rd # 223, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-4733
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd # 227, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-4264
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oberfeld has been taking care of my family for decades. My grandmother, father, siblings, wife and children have all been to his practice. Some of us with very challenging conditions. Both he and his staff are extremely thorough and courteous. Dr. Oberfeld always takes the time to listen and really get to the root of the problem. I cannot think of a physician that I would recommend more than Dr. Oberfeld.
About Dr. Sheldon Oberfeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1134158306
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberfeld has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberfeld has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oberfeld speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.