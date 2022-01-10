Overview

Dr. Sheldon Oberfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Oberfeld works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.