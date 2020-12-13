Overview

Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Mike works at Optum Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.