Dr. Sheldon Lincenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Lincenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Sheldon M Lincenberg MD1 Glenlake Pkwy Ste 950, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 730-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
What stood out about Dr. Lincenberg…along with his credentials & experience, is his personality…his sincerity. He makes you feel very comfortable regardless of the situation! He is devoted to listening to YOU and addressing all your questions. He works from the heart! He is dedicated to his patients! His staff are amazing and a pleasure to work with! I highly recommend Dr. Lincenberg! When you meet him you will know!!
About Dr. Sheldon Lincenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- Plastic Surgery
