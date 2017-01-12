Dr. Sheldon Kishineff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kishineff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Kishineff, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Kishineff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kishineff works at
Locations
-
1
North Hollywood10620 Riverside Dr, North Hollywood, CA 91602 Directions (818) 848-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kishineff?
Knowledgeable, personable, and caring. Each time we see Dr. Kishineff, he takes time to explain fully any medical questions. Hears my and my children's concerns and does what he can to diagnose and treat the patient with empathy.
About Dr. Sheldon Kishineff, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1730290966
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp Los Angeles
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kishineff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kishineff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kishineff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kishineff works at
Dr. Kishineff speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kishineff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kishineff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kishineff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kishineff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.