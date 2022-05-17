Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Department of Medicine/Neurology
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
-
1
Neurological Associates- The Interventional Group2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 690790, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-5968Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
From my first run in ,to my first appointment. spoke"english " not "dr."
About Dr. Sheldon Jordan, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1316941305
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Department of Medicine/Neurology
- UCLA
- UCLA Department Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.