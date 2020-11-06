See All Neurologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Sheldon Gross, MD

Neurology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheldon Gross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Gross works at UT Health Gateway in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Health Gateway
    UT Health Gateway
8435 Wurzbach Rd Ste 311, San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 450-7334

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Asthma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 06, 2020
    Dr Gross is wonderful with my son and is always available if we have questions or concerns.
    — Nov 06, 2020
    About Dr. Sheldon Gross, MD

    • Neurology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922001395
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital S Tx Med Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheldon Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross works at UT Health Gateway in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gross’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

