Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheldon Goldberg, MD
Dr. Sheldon Goldberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Swedish Medical Center1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Dr. Goldberg treated me for breast cancer in 1997 as well as treating me for the three bouts of sepsis while on chemotherapy. He is very knowledgeable regarding all types of cancer. I am from Idaho and from a family of five, all of which have had cancer of one kind or another and I am the only survivor. I trust him with my life!!!
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649266321
- Bellevue Hospital Center|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|Nyu Hospitals Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- St. Anne Hospital
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
