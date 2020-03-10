See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Overview

Dr. Sheldon Goldberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Goldberg works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Medical Center
    1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hodgkin's Disease
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon

Mar 10, 2020
Dr. Goldberg treated me for breast cancer in 1997 as well as treating me for the three bouts of sepsis while on chemotherapy. He is very knowledgeable regarding all types of cancer. I am from Idaho and from a family of five, all of which have had cancer of one kind or another and I am the only survivor. I trust him with my life!!!
Linda Fowler — Mar 10, 2020
About Dr. Sheldon Goldberg, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1649266321
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bellevue Hospital Center|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|Nyu Hospitals Center
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldberg works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Goldberg’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

