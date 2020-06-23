See All Gastroenterologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Getzug works at Joel A. Sach M.D., Inc. in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tarzana
    18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 500, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 708-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD
    About Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Wadsworth VA Hosp
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getzug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Getzug has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Getzug accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Getzug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Getzug works at Joel A. Sach M.D., Inc. in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Getzug’s profile.

    Dr. Getzug has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Getzug on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Getzug. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getzug.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Getzug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Getzug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

