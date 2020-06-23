Overview

Dr. Sheldon Getzug, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Getzug works at Joel A. Sach M.D., Inc. in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.