Dr. Sheldon Feldman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Hartsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.