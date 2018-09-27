Overview

Dr. Sheldon Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Sound Health Services in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sjögren's Syndrome and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.