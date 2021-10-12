Overview

Dr. Sheldon Cohn, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at Champaign Dental Group in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.