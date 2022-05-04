Dr. Sheldon Cober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Cober, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Cober, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Cober works at
Locations
-
1
Tanasbourne Plastic Surgery10690 NE Cornell Rd Ste 324, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Directions (503) 297-9340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cober?
I delayed having a breast reduction for eight years due to my apprehension regarding what the scars and final result would look like and my worry over potentially experiencing long term side effects. Dr. Cober presented me with excellent information regarding the surgery and expected outcomes using computer images and pamphlets to educate me. He is very personable and he encouraged me to ask questions. After the consultation, I was satisfied and confident that Dr. Cober was the surgeon for me. I am completely satisfied with the skills Dr. Cober has demonstrated because the surgical incisions are barely visible after only six months. I have a very youthful, perky appearance, but more importantly, I'm not experiencing neck and shoulder pain. I highly recommend Dr. Cober, so much so, that I would be willing to meet with patients, in a structured clinical setting, to allow you to see his fine work.
About Dr. Sheldon Cober, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649353525
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington-Hand and Microvascular Surgery
- University Of Southern California-Plastic Surgery
- University Of Southern California-Surgery
- Temple University School of Medicine
- MESSIAH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cober works at
Dr. Cober has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Cober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.