Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheldon Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Black, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
-
1
Ent. Associates of Alabama PC833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 918-4073
-
2
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
-
3
ENT Associates Of Alabama1948 AL Highway 157 Ste 410, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 737-0368
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
I have the utmost respect and confidence in Dr. Black. He’s always listened to my concerns and has always been kind and caring. He removed a cancerous saliva gland with expert precision...amidst all the important facial nerves. Hardly a scar left and he made sure my anesthesia concerns were net beforehand. I’ve always thrown up violently from anesthesia...not the least bit nauseated after this surgery.
About Dr. Sheldon Black, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922012699
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.