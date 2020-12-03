Overview

Dr. Sheldon Black, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Black works at ENT Associates Of Alabama PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.