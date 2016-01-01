Dr. Shelby Wilbourn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilbourn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelby Wilbourn, MD
Overview
Dr. Shelby Wilbourn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Wilbourn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Medical Center1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-5511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Broward Health Coral Springs3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 384-0175
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilbourn?
About Dr. Shelby Wilbourn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770650764
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilbourn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilbourn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilbourn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilbourn works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilbourn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilbourn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilbourn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilbourn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.