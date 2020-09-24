Dr. Josephs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelby Josephs, MD
Dr. Shelby Josephs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Scanlon and Josephs M.d. P.A.6000 Executive Blvd Ste 615, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 530-7907
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Josephs is a super smart physician and a humanist with great bedside manners. The staff at the Bethesda office is very friendly, you will not wait too long to be seen, and the office takes almost any insurance. I highly recommend this practice if you have allergies that require long-term treatment.
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1396723805
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Josephs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Josephs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josephs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josephs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.