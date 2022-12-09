Dr. Shelby Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelby Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelby Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine - New York, New York and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
The Center for Hip & Knee Replacement3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 500, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 202-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carter is an incredible surgeon! Dr. Carter has a wonderfully subtle since of humor. He is a kind, compassionate gentleman & He listens to his patients. I can not say enough positive points about my experiences as a patient of Dr. Carters both before, during and after my knee replacement...which I should have 5 years earlier (per his recommendation).
About Dr. Shelby Carter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417987983
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia - Richmond, Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine - New York, New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.