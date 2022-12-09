Overview

Dr. Shelby Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine - New York, New York and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Carter works at The Center for Hip & Knee Replacement in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.