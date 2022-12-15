Dr. Shelby Brantley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brantley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelby Brantley, MD
Overview
Dr. Shelby Brantley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2550 Flowood Dr Ste 105, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brantley?
From when I walked in the door, I was overwhelmed with beauty! This facility is STUNNING! The staff was so sweet and Dr. Brantley was so nice. He made me feel like family. He took his time with my consult and answered all my questions. I left with my questions answered as well as a clear plan and fees. I haven’t scheduled surgery yet, but I plan too. My visit was 5 stars!!
About Dr. Shelby Brantley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679503023
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn College Med
- U Miss
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brantley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brantley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brantley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brantley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brantley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.