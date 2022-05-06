Dr. Shelby Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelby Blank, MD
Overview
Dr. Shelby Blank, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Blank works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
TMH Physician Partners - General Surgery1401 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blank?
Dr. Blank went above and beyond to make sure I was handling my surgery for breast cancer as well as possible. She and her nurse Natasha always responded to me with concerns very quickly, and the personal attention was incredible. She is personable, gives options along with risks and rewards, and always seems calm, even with her busy schedule. She’s the best!
About Dr. Shelby Blank, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447299979
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank works at
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.