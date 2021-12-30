Dr. Shel-Don Legarreta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legarreta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shel-Don Legarreta, MD
Overview
Dr. Shel-Don Legarreta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Legarreta works at
Locations
Evernorth Care Group Cj Harris Multi-specialty Center1920 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 345-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Legarreta is the ultimate healthcare professional. He listens to patients and answers questions in clear, simple to understand language.He is the complete package you can trust without any reservations.
About Dr. Shel-Don Legarreta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902886377
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legarreta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legarreta accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legarreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Legarreta works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Legarreta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legarreta.
