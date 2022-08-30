Dr. Shekhar Dagam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shekhar Dagam, MD
Overview
Dr. Shekhar Dagam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Shekhar A. Dagam, MD Neurosurgery4600 W Loomis Rd Ste 101, Greenfield, WI 53220 Directions (414) 488-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Watertown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dagam listened to me and he offered the least invasive procedure. I am two years out of surgery and I am doing great. He has been the most compassionate surgeon and his staff was wonderful.
About Dr. Shekhar Dagam, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629020946
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- St Joseph's Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Dagam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dagam has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagam.
