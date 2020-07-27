Overview

Dr. Sheilendr Khipple, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Khipple works at Chicago Glaucoma Consultants in Evanston, IL with other offices in Palatine, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.