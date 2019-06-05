Overview

Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Lynch works at Lynch Plastic Surgery in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

