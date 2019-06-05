Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
Lynch Plastic Surgery, LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1440, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-5933
Easton Practice8615 Commerce Dr Ste 5, Easton, MD 21601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynch is the best in the area. She has been treating me with in-office cosmetic procedures for several years, and performed a neck lift on me last year. Very talented work, friendly gentle demeanor, and reasonable prices. Can’t speak highly enough of her and her team!
About Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
- Brown Univ
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Univeristy of MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
