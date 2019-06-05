See All Plastic Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Lynch works at Lynch Plastic Surgery in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lynch Plastic Surgery, LLC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1440, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-5933
  2. 2
    Easton Practice
    8615 Commerce Dr Ste 5, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Aging Face
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Aging Face
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 05, 2019
Dr. Lynch is the best in the area. She has been treating me with in-office cosmetic procedures for several years, and performed a neck lift on me last year. Very talented work, friendly gentle demeanor, and reasonable prices. Can’t speak highly enough of her and her team!
Washington , DC — Jun 05, 2019
Photo: Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD
About Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619982931
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Georgetown University Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
Residency
  • Brown Univ
Medical Education
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Undergraduate School
  • Univeristy of MD
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sheilah Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

