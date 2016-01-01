Dr. Sheila Wright-Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright-Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Wright-Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Wright-Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Sheila Wright-Scott MD615 W Avenue Q Ste B, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 948-4643
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sheila Wright-Scott, MD
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright-Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright-Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright-Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright-Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright-Scott.
