Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Woodhouse works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Feb 27, 2021
I've seen Dr. Woodhouse three times in the last 5 months. My health history is full of complications. I've had several cardiologists over the last 25 years. One told me that my heart disease is my fault because I was borderline obese. Another refused to believe that I'd had MIs, saying I didn't fit "the profile". I never imagined that I wold find a doctor who listened, researched my conditions and educated me. Dr W spent almost an hour with me, while taking copious notes, during my first visit. She has a plan for my heart health going forward. She encourages me to be healthy without shaming me. She is thorough, kind and highly intelligent, all in addition to being very professional and quite obviously at the top of her field. I feel safe and hopeful being in her care. For me, that has never happened with a cardiologist before. I can't recommend her enough even though she runs late sometimes. I'll happily sacrifice 30 minutes in her waiting room to be in her care.
Kavita Batra — Feb 27, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD
About Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1285620625
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital
  • Temple U
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Woodhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Woodhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Woodhouse works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Oxon Hill, MD. View the full address on Dr. Woodhouse’s profile.

Dr. Woodhouse has seen patients for Chest Pain, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodhouse.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.