Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Woodhouse works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

