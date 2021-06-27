See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Sheila Vasan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheila Vasan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.

Dr. Vasan works at Hematology Oncology Medical Group of the San Fernando Valley in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Presbyterian Medical Office
    6850 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 211, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-4104
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 27, 2021
    As of this writing, I have been a patient of Dr Sheila Vasan for approximately 6 months, for the treatment of my specific and rare bone marrow cancer. Dr Vasan is an extremely patient, compassionate and down to earth Oncologist for which I have tremendous respect. She does not mince words and informs you of what is involved in the treatment. She is engaged when answering the simplest of your questions or concerns. I would recommend Dr Vasan without hesitation, for your Oncological needs.
    — Jun 27, 2021
    About Dr. Sheila Vasan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487846416
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • Uc Berkeley
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Vasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasan works at Hematology Oncology Medical Group of the San Fernando Valley in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vasan’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

